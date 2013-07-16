vostokmedia.com
Far Eastern Investment Congress

16 июля 2013, 09:44
Forum will be held in Vladivostok on September 6-7

Vladivostok. July 16. VOSTOK-MEDIA – It will be visited by representatives of the APEC Business Club and the governments of the participating countries, the major Russian and foreign companies operating in the Asia-Pacific region, the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, economists and political scientists, the head of the regional government of the Far East and Siberia, social and scientific research organizations.

