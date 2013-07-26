vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 26 июля 2013, 06:56

Published 26 июля 2013, 06:56

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:02

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:02

Chinese navy arrived in the Sea of Okhotsk

26 июля 2013, 06:56
These events were a sign of a significant expansion of the scope of activities of the Chinese Navy off the coast of our country

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. July 26. VOSTOK-MEDIA - For the first time in the history a team of five Chinese warships entered the Sea of Okhotsk. In the Russian shores of the Far East this month without much noise there was an event that could have wide-ranging implications. For the first time in the history of China squad of five Chinese naval warships headed north through La Perouse Strait, which separates our Sakhalin from the Japanese island of Hokkaido.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: [email protected] / [email protected]

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: [email protected] (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика