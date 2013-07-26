Chinese navy arrived in the Sea of Okhotsk

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. July 26. VOSTOK-MEDIA - For the first time in the history a team of five Chinese warships entered the Sea of Okhotsk. In the Russian shores of the Far East this month without much noise there was an event that could have wide-ranging implications. For the first time in the history of China squad of five Chinese naval warships headed north through La Perouse Strait, which separates our Sakhalin from the Japanese island of Hokkaido.