Posted 3 марта 2008, 11:18

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 14:17

US Officials Suspend Judgement of Russia’s Presidential Elections

3 марта 2008, 11:18
Democratic contenders for US President speak of Dmitry Medvedev as the man “who was selected by Putin”.

US officials suspend judgement of the presidential elections held in Russia. “While there are no final results and the Central Election Commission hasn’t issued an official statement, it’s early to make comments,”- said Gordon Johndroe, spokesman for the U.S. National Security Council, Rosbalt news agency reports.
The US Department of State also doesn’t comment on the held elections waiting for the official results. Meanwhile, democratic contenders for US President Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton spoke of Medvedev as the person, “who was selected by Putin”. Obama also expressed his regrets at that “the elections were not fully free and honest”. Klinton said that election of the Putin’s successor the President of Russia was “a milestone in departure from democracy”.

