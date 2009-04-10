vostokmedia.com
Posted 10 апреля 2009, 04:34

Published 10 апреля 2009, 04:34

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:34

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:34

The Factory Needs more than one Billion Rubles for Reparation of Nuclear Submarine ‘Nerpa’

10 апреля 2009, 04:34
The marine accident occurred during the factory trial ride in the Sea of Japan on November 8, 2008

VLADIVOSTOK. April 10. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The Amur Ship building yard needs more than one billion rubles to repair the nuclear submarine ‘Nerpa’ where as a result of an accident 20 crew members died.
The accident occurred during the trial ride of the submarine in the Sea of Japan on November8, 2008.
As a result of inadvertent occurrence of a function of fire extinguisher system, Freon gas started to enter compartments of the submarine. 20 people died and 21 intoxicated sailors were hospitalized. There were 208 people at the submarine

