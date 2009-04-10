The Factory Needs more than one Billion Rubles for Reparation of Nuclear Submarine ‘Nerpa’

The marine accident occurred during the factory trial ride in the Sea of Japan on November 8, 2008

VLADIVOSTOK. April 10. VOSTOK-MEDIA – The Amur Ship building yard needs more than one billion rubles to repair the nuclear submarine ‘Nerpa’ where as a result of an accident 20 crew members died.

The accident occurred during the trial ride of the submarine in the Sea of Japan on November8, 2008.

As a result of inadvertent occurrence of a function of fire extinguisher system, Freon gas started to enter compartments of the submarine. 20 people died and 21 intoxicated sailors were hospitalized. There were 208 people at the submarine

