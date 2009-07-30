“Dances of India” Photo Exhibit Opens in Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK. July 30. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Tomorrow, July 31 in 16:00 am a photo exhibit “Dances of India” opens in Vladimir Arsenyev Museum (6, Petra Velikogo Str.).

According to the press-service of the museum, the exhibition is carried out within the Year of India in Russia and dedicated to the Indias Independence Day, celebrated on August 15. The exhibition will feature works of two authors of Dolphin photostudio – Georgi Khrushchev and Alexander Vyarchiev.

The 30 photographs, presented at the exhibition will depict dance companies of Ussuriisk, Nakhodka and Vladivostok. Visitors of the museum will be able to take a closer look at culture and traditions of Indian as well as to see the performance of Dosti ensemble. The performance will be found on chapters of ancient Indian mythology. India is a country where music and dances are life itself.

