Safari Park Gets New Residents

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 12:27
Updated 17 сентября 2022, 12:27
VLADIVOSTOK. April 23. VOSTOK-MEDIA – Primorye-based Safari Park has got new residents: two reindeers from the Republic of Sakha. The animals were transported from Orto Doidu zoo, which is located in Yakutsk, to the South of Primorsky Krai by air.
The two female reindeers were born in 2009, Valery Mezentsev, the managing director of Orto Doidu, told Vostok-Media. He said the animals had had little antlers, which were cut off later for transportation purposes.
Upon the arrival the animals were release in a one-hectare separate park.
“The reindeers came out of their cages and then rushed merrily to snow and leaves,” said Valery Mezentsev. “It’s really impressing to watch them running about with their tails up. One of the does came to people and took a piece of bread from their hands. We named her “Taiga”. The other reindeer was afraid of people at first. When somebody came to her, she used to run away. Later, however, during the feeding, she came to a man and began to eat right from his hand. That mean both animals are no longer afraid of people, you can feed them from your hands or pet them.”
Reindeers are very much different from other kinds, say, spotted dears. The spotted dear has small hoofs, dainty leathery nose and beautiful dewy eyes, whereas reindeers have wide hoofs, wide furry nose and popped eyes. Nevertheless, reindeers are very beautiful in their own way.
Both male and female reindeer grow massive antlers. Other female deer do not have antlers.
At present, there is a large variety of wild animals in the Safari Park. There one can encounter Manchurian deer, musk deer, sika deer, roe, wild boars and hares. At times, an occasional wild cat or fox may be seen in the park.