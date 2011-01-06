Russia and China celebrated the New Year together

The evening of December 31, 2010 100 Chinese and 100 Russian families in Key Thaicity of Suifenhe, bordering the Russian city of Vladivostok, celebrated New Year.

Russian visitors came from cities in the Far East and Primorye Territory. Part of them have celebrated New Years Eve in Suifenhe more than once.

The event was a joint meeting in 2011 took place in one of the local hotels. Russian tourist named Sasha said that the meeting of the New Year with Chinese families, gives him a new feeling. Russian tourist named Olga said that Christmas atmosphere in Suifenhe very welcoming and she had the opportunity to become acquainted with many Chinese friends. "I will celebrate the New Year here next year , " - she promised.

