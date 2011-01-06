vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 6 января 2011, 12:25

Published 6 января 2011, 12:25

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 11:35

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 11:35

Russia and China celebrated the New Year together

6 января 2011, 12:25
In Suifenhe 100 Chinese and 100 Russian families celebrate together the year of the Cat

The evening of December 31, 2010 100 Chinese and 100 Russian families in Key Thaicity of Suifenhe, bordering the Russian city of Vladivostok, celebrated New Year.
Russian visitors came from cities in the Far East and Primorye Territory. Part of them have celebrated New Years Eve in Suifenhe more than once.
The event was a joint meeting in 2011 took place in one of the local hotels. Russian tourist named Sasha said that the meeting of the New Year with Chinese families, gives him a new feeling. Russian tourist named Olga said that Christmas atmosphere in Suifenhe very welcoming and she had the opportunity to become acquainted with many Chinese friends. "I will celebrate the New Year here next year , " - she promised.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес:  agency@vostokmedia.com / ooopremmediainvest@gmail.com

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: romanova@1mi.media (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика