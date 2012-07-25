vostokmedia.com
Dear Russians.. medical care will no longer be free.

25 июля 2012, 11:26
Will Russia’s healthcare no longer be free ?

VLADIVOSTOK. July 25. VOSTOK MEDIA - Treatment outside the state guarantees the program can officially be paid to the Russians, the resource www.mail.ru with reference to the "Vesti FM."This is stated in the draft order and the conditions of paid medical services, prepared by the Ministry of Health. Later, the document must be approved by government decree. In the meantime, began his public discussion.According to the project, still will not have to pay for primary health care, including - specialist. You will not need to pay for outpatient care and treatment in the clinic by his district therapist. It also will free medicine from the list of vital and essential drugs. Moreover, all treatments are not included in the program of state guarantees, can be obtained only in the form of a paid service.

