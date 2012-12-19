vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости
vostokmedia.com
ГлавноеВсе новости

Posted 19 декабря 2012, 12:00

Published 19 декабря 2012, 12:00

Modified 17 сентября 2022, 13:21

Updated 17 сентября 2022, 13:21

Nationwide Information workers seminar will be held in Primorye

19 декабря 2012, 12:00
Journalists gathered in Vladivostok to discuss the problem of non-payment of wages, harassment of trade union leaders, collective action

VLADIVOSTOK. December 19. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Information workers in the country, writing about the activities of the trade unions, decided to gather for a seminar in the regional center of Primorye.As described in the Federation of Trade Unions of the Primorsky Territory, journalists annually presents works union associations of individual regions, experience in dealing with the labor market and the role in the domestic press. Similar workshops have already been conducted in the Urals, in Belgorod, in the North Caucasus ... Now journalists waiting Primorye.

#Денис Объедкин#Новости#Общество
Подпишитесь

© Все права защищены. При использовании информации гиперссылка на сайт vostokmedia.com обязательна. Полные правила

Сетевое издание «Восток-Медиа». Средство массовой информации зарегистрировано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций,
регистрационный номер серия ЭЛ № ФС 77-77373 от 25 декабря 2019 г.

Учредитель: ООО «ПремьерМедиаИнвест»

Главный редактор: Цирлина Мария Владимировна

Телефон: +7 (499) 110-58-85

Электронный адрес: agency@vostokmedia.com / ooopremmediainvest@gmail.com

Адрес редакции: 109 044, Москва г, вн. тер. г. муниципальный округ Таганский, ул. Воронцовская, д. 20, этаж 2, ком. 14

Реклама: romanova@1mi.media (часовой пояс +7 к Мск, UTC+10 (GMT+10))

Редакционные правила

Политика конфиденциальности

Яндекс.Метрика