Posted 4 марта 2013, 12:19

Japan is still interested in Russian resources

4 марта 2013, 12:19
But there are more and more people who are willing to invest in major projects

KHABAROVSK. March 4. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Several joint projects were discussed at the meeting of Viktor Ishayev with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The agenda included the trade and economic relations of the Russian Far East and the prospects for their development. This was told by the envoy, commenting on the results of his visit to Tokyo, held in the framework of the Russia-Japan Forum."Russia can export energy to Japan. Also the issue of the participation of the Japanese capital in the construction of a petrochemical complex in Nakhodka was discussed. On the Japanese side there is a proposal to build a gas pipeline to Japan.

