Delegation from Khabarovsk Krai will go to Kazan tomorrow

Khabarovsk. July 4. VOSTOK-MEDIA - A delegation of the sports community of Khabarovsk Krai will go tomorrow to Kazan at the World Summer Universiade. Leader of a team is Konstantin Tolstoluzhsky of CGOM DOT "Khabarovsk regional specialized children-youth school of Olympic reserve". There included representatives of the media and the public of Khabarovsk Krai and universities. This was reported to "Vostok-Media" in the press center of the government of the Khabarovsk Territory.