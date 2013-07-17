vostokmedia.com
Published 17 июля 2013, 06:56

Thief who escaped from the courthouse was arrested in Vladivostok

17 июля 2013, 06:56
The guy was hiding in his friend’s house

Vladivostok. July 17. VOSTOK-MEDIA - In the course of search by department staff on the disclosure of crimes against property criminal investigation department of the regional management of the Russian Interior Ministry detained escapee from custody on July 13 accused of committing a series of thefts Obukhov Vadim.But, the accused of committing a series of crimes under Article 158 of the Criminal Code (theft committed with illegal entry into a dwelling), escaped from the courthouse, where he was delivered for a preventive measure.

