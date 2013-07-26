vostokmedia.com
July 28 – Russian Navy Day

How it will be celebrated in Vladivostok

Vladivostok. July 26. VOSTOK-MEDIA - Navy Day on the main base of the Pacific Fleet will begin at 10:20 am with a solemn ceremony of laying wreaths and flowers at the Eternal Flame at the Memorial "Battle Glory of the Pacific Fleet."Then the center of the holiday is moved to the waters of the Amur Bay, where at 11 oclock will begin a naval parade of ships of various classes and submarines. At noon on the territory of the Water Station PF for visitors and residents theatrical performance "legendary people. Heroic fleet. " will unfold.

